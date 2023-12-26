PM Hasina for casting vote going early to polling centres

Awami League (AL) president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called upon the voters to go to the polling centres early in the morning to cast votes for the 12th national parliamentary election slated for 7 January.

"My request to all of you (voters) is that in this 7 January-election, please all the voters will get up early in the morning and go to the polling centres to cast your vote," she said.

The Awami League chief came up with the call while addressing a public rally at Taraganj Degree College here as she is visiting Rangpur for day-long election campaign.

Like the formal election campaign rally that began on 20 December from Sylhet, Bangabandhu's younger daughter and Sheikh Hasina's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present on the dais.

Seeking votes for boat, the AL’s election symbol, to the people to serve them once again, the premier said Boat is the symbol of the Boat of Prophet Nuh through which the human race was saved during the Great Flood.