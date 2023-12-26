Election fray continues to be marred by threats

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Panchagarh returning officer and deputy commission Zahurul Islam said, the election inquiry committee of the election commission is looking into the matter and will take measures in accordance to the rules.

The 'boat' candidate and incumbent member of parliament BM Farhad Hossain, at a public meeting on Friday, threatened the Kunda union parishad (UP) chairman in Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar) constituency, for supporting the independent candidate there. The election inquiry committee summoned BM Farhad Hossain in this regard. On Monday he replied to the committee and promised to follow the election commission rules henceforth.

There are allegations that the Meherpur-1 (Sadar-Mujibnagar) independent candidate and former district Awami League president and former member of parliament Abdul Mannan threatened the Sadar upazila health and family planning office Alok Kumar Das over phone. The inquiry committee of that seat on Monday issued a show cause notice to Abdul Mannan. He has been told to appear at the election inquiry office on 27 December in persons or send a representative in his stead to give his reply.

At an event on Friday, Rajshahi district Awami League organising secretary Abdus Samad said, "There is no need to come to this polling centre unless the vote for the 'boat' is ensured." A video of this has been making rounds on Facebook. The independent candidate of Rajshahi-5 and former district Jubo League vice president Obaidul Rahman on Sunday submitted a written complaint in this regard to the returning office. Till yesterday, Monday, no steps were taken. The assistant returning office AKM Nur Hossain on Monday told Prothom Alo that measures would be taken about the matter.

Asibur Rahman Khan, son of the Madaripur-2 (Rajoir-part of Sadar) member of parliament Shahjahan Khan on 11 December issued a threat to strangle anyone who spoke other than in favour of the boat. On Sunday he gave a written reply to the show cause notice issued by the election inquiry committee. So far no action has been taken against him.

A statement made at a street meeting on the same day by Alok Chakraborty, the Gourighona union Jubo League convener in Keshabpur of Jashore, went viral on Facebook. He had said, "Only those who are with Awami League, who believe in development, can go to the polling centres." No action was taken about this till yesterday, Monday. Alok Chakraborty claims that the video had been tampered with and edited.

There are allegations that the Awami League candidate of Lalmonirhat-2 (Aditmari-Kaliganj) and minister for social welfare, Nuruzzaman Ahmed, has threatened to break the neck of a heroic freedom fighter. The minister had issued this threat against the freedom fighter for speaking at an election campaign in favour of independent candidate and district Awami League vice president Md Sirajul Huq on Saturday night. No action has been taken so far.

Awami League candidate and present parliament member of Faridpur-2, Shahdab Akbar, gave a reply to the inquiry committee's show cause notice issued on 17 December as to why he had threatened to march an Awami League leader around with a garland of shoes around his neck. He replied on 19 December. So far no action has been taken against him.

Awami League leader Nur Islam threatened to take over the centre in Pabna, ensure 'open voting' and force people out of the area after breaking their bones. He was sent a show cause notice on 17 December.