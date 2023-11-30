Violation of code of conduct at the beginning, almost all from Awami League

Allegations of violating the electoral code of conduct have been raised against some candidates ahead of the submission of nomination papers for the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections.
At least nine candidates, most of whom are nominated by the ruling party Awami League, are accused of violating the code of conduct by holding meetings and campaigns on Wednesday.
Among them is Shakib Al Hasan, the Awami League's nominated candidate in Magura-1 constituency, who allegedly violated the code of conduct by attending a rally in Magura town around 3:30 pm and urging voters to support him.
Regarding the allegations of violating the electoral code of conduct, Magura District Awami League Joint General Secretary Khurshid Haider mentioned, “Since Shakib is a star, his fans gathered naturally.”
He believes that this did not constitute a violation of the code of conduct. Shakib Al Hasan urged everyone to exercise restraint.
In response, Deputy Commissioner of Magura and Returning Officer for the 12th National Parliament Election, Mohammad Abu Naser, stated that if anyone submits a written complaint about a violation of the code of conduct, appropriate action will be taken.
Meanwhile, another candidate, Mohibbur Rahman, who is an incumbent Member of Parliament, submitted his nomination papers for the Patuakhali-4 seat. The accompanying workers and supporters caused a severe traffic jam in Kalapara pourashava town.
Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, popularly known as Nixon Chowdhury, an independent MP from Faridpur-4 Constituency and a member of the Jubo League presidium, submitted his nomination papers accompanied by a motorcade in three upazilas.
Abdur Rahman, a former Member of Parliament and the Awami League candidate for Faridpur-1 constituency, arrived in his constituency with a fleet of microbuses and motorcycles on Wednesday.
Tauhiduzzaman, the Awami League nominated candidate for Jashore-2 constituency, carried out a campaign with his supporters in his constituency yesterday, spanning from noon to afternoon.
Abdur Rauf, a former Member of Parliament and independent candidate for Kushtia-4 constituency, carried out a motorcade in his election area yesterday.
In Cox's Bazar-1 constituency, Awami League candidate Salah Uddin Ahmed held a procession and rally yesterday, causing a disruption on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway for at least two hours.
Golam Dastagir Gazi, the Awami League candidate for Narayanganj-1 Constituency and the current Member of Parliament, as well as the Textiles and Jute Minister, submitted his nomination papers with a motorcade. He presented the nomination papers to the Rupganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer yesterday afternoon.
Regarding this, Kamrul Ahsan, the Faridpur Deputy Commissioner and 12th Parliament Election Returning Officer, stated to Prothom Alo, "The same situation is going on all over the country. The Chief Election Commissioner said the code of conduct does not apply before the allotment of symbols. He (Nixon) was not to blame for this."
[News sent by Prothom Alo's staff correspondent and correspondents]