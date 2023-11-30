Violation of code of conduct at the beginning, almost all from Awami League

Allegations of violating the electoral code of conduct have been raised against some candidates ahead of the submission of nomination papers for the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections.

At least nine candidates, most of whom are nominated by the ruling party Awami League, are accused of violating the code of conduct by holding meetings and campaigns on Wednesday.

Among them is Shakib Al Hasan, the Awami League's nominated candidate in Magura-1 constituency, who allegedly violated the code of conduct by attending a rally in Magura town around 3:30 pm and urging voters to support him.