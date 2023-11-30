Electoral laws and rules: EC puts forth different explanations everyday

While speaking to the media in Rajshahi on Tuesday, election commissioner Rasheda Sultana said partisan MPs must resign if they want to contest the upcoming parliamentary election - this is what the law says.

However, the law has not said anything like this. The MPs will contest the election remaining in their posts, says the constitution.

On the following day of Rasheda Sultana’s statement, the election commission issued a media release saying that partisan MPs won’t have to resign to compete in the election as independent candidates.

The media release, however, did not mention that commissioner Rasheda Sultana said so. Rather, the release said media outlets ran reports that said if any incumbent partisan MP wants to contest the election, they will have to resign from the MP post.

But, according to the Representation of the People Order, 1972, anyone who wants to contest as an independent candidate will have to submit a list containing signatures of 1 per cent of the voters of the concerned constituency along with the nomination form.

But, if the candidate was previously elected as a member of parliament in any election, he will not have to submit that list.

* More to follow ...