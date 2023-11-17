Onus on govt of creating favourable conditions for election

The amount of discussion I have been observing regarding the forthcoming parliamentary election of Bangladesh, I don’t think this has ever happened about any election in the subcontinent. We have especially been observing the tug of war between the global powerhouses. Not from behind the curtains, not from afar, rather they have been directly engaging in discussions inside the country, and taking various steps.

Even a few months ago we saw a peaceful atmosphere in the political arena. We thought that we may see a different picture this time around. But that atmosphere is no longer seen after 28 October.

Most of the political parties outside the government want to see the election taking place under a neutral government. The reason is that the way the elections were held in 2014 and 2018 were not happy memories. Not only in the country, those two elections have been criticised even abroad. In recent times, we did not see any of the elections, be it a local government or a by-election, taking place at an expected level of acceptability. But we did not see the election commission playing a strong role to stop irregularities and rigging. The EC may argue that they could not take steps due to inadequacy of the law. But we did not see the EC exerting its power that is bestowed on them by the constitution.