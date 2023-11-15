Is foreign intervention anything new -- what lies ahead?

There is a background to the interest and involvement of foreign diplomats on the issue of Bangladesh's politics and elections. It is not as if the foreign quarters have spoken out about this for the first time. After martial law was imposed in Bangladesh in 1982, Awami League and BNP regularly apprised the foreign diplomats about the repression and suppression they faced when the political parties took up a movement.

At the behest of anti-government parties in Bangladesh, in 1988 the US Congressman Stephen Solarz proposed that an amendment be added to the Foreign Assistance Act, so that establishing democracy was a precondition to receiving US assistance. The first of the five indicators of democracy that were mentioned was credible elections where the will of the people is reflected. A hearing took place in the Congress too on 14 July 1988 on this matter. Such initiatives were taken up in Europe too.

In 1994 when the opposition at the time, Awami League, took up a movement to establish the caretaker government system permanently in the constitution, a political stalemate emerged. In order to resolve this stalemate, the Commonwealth secretary general Emeka Anyaoku came to Bangladesh in September 1994 and initiated dialogue between the government and the opposition.

Later Sir Ninian Martin Stephen was made special envoy of the Commonwealth secretary general and came to Bangladesh in October 1994 as mediator. After dialogue between the two sides, Sir Ninian came up with a proposal where Khaleda Zia would remain as prime minister. Awami League rejected the proposal and the stalemate was not resolved. Many will recall that, angered by Sir Ninian's proposal, Shah AMS Kibria complained to the Commonwealth secretary general, saying that Sir Ninian had behaved in a biased manner.

Under such circumstances, in January 1996 the US ambassador in Dhaka, David Merrill, took initiative for dialogue. He was joined by the diplomats of six countries, according to a New York Times report. After a one-sided election was held by BNP in February, the opposition leader at the time called upon all democratic countries of the world not to recognise the government.

The less discussed but possibly the most successful effort at the time was made by the US Congressman Bill Richardson. On just a two-day visit he came and made a clear proposal to resolve the problem. While details of the proposal are not available, he has spoken to both the leaders and in continuity of his initiative, the diplomats of six countries held several rounds of talks with Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina. As a consequence, on 3 March 1996, Khaleda Zia announced her acceptance of the opposition demand.