Why is Bangladesh election being discussed in Delhi?

The opposition parties have been demanding this for long. A large part of the country’s citizens also thinks so as is evident from a poll conducted by the US-based International Republican Institute (IRI) which shows that 44 percent of people say that the caretaker government needs to be reinstated. In 2011, it was unilaterally canceled in favour of the ruling party. An additional 25 per cent of the people feel that elections should be held under an all-party government. In other words, 69 percent of people think that elections will not be free and fair in the existing system.

The leaders and activists of the ruling party ignored this demand by saying that there would be fair and free elections under them. There are countless examples of that being impossible. It has been reflected in the two by-elections held recently. The Election Commission, without taking responsibility for these failures, is in tune with the ruling party and says, "The elections must be held at any cost." (Kalbela, 10 November 2023).

In the past, the Election Commission and the ruling party trashed democracy and voting rights as the 'cost of elections'. If the Election Commission considers the dispersal of the BNP rally on 28 October by law and order forces, mass arrests, cases and harassment of BNP leaders and activists, and continued violence as 'at any cost' and considers it a democratic process, only then it is possible to say that the election must be held ‘at any cost.’

Where is the relevance of India in discussions of Bangladesh’s internal politics? One may question that. Since 2009 India’s point of view is that this kind of election and governance is the democracy of Bangladesh. The Indian foreign secretary said, "Bangladesh's election is their internal matter. The people of that country will make decisions about their own future." But it is seen in various analyses of Indian media and YouTube after 24 May, when the US announced visa policy, that they want to keep their support for the Sheikh Hasina-led government in any situation. (Ali Riaz, Bangladesh Election 2024: What role will India play?, Atlantic Council, 15 June 2023).

During such arguments, they bring forward the question of India's national interests and security, but there is no way to forget that, in the last nine years, India got anything and everything that they sought from Bangladesh. This unequal relationship was established because those in power did not rely on the mandate of the people. A large part of the economic and security benefits that India has enjoyed, would have been in question if free, fair elections and inclusive politics were present.

This influence of India has spread in the South Asia region after US disinterest and observed Bangladesh politics through the lens of India since 2001. The US considered India as its representative in this part of the world to combat the influence of China. But that was not effective. The latest example of this is the victory of ‘pro-Chinese’ Mohamed Muizzu in Maldives’ presidential election. In the last few years USA could comprehend that the success of India is tiny as far as combating the influence of China is concerned, that is true even regarding Bangladesh.

Despite that rather than democracy in Bangladesh, India prefers such a government in Bangladesh whose mandate would be questionable and thus the regime depends on India. Due to such dependence and the geographical position a large part of the Bangladeshi citizens thinks, if the support of India is lessened from Awami League, the attitude of the latter will be changed. The regime is also aware of this fact. For that reason, Obaidul Quader says without any hesitation, “As Delhi is there, so are we. There is nothing to worry about.”