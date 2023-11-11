What are the consequences of 28 October's defamatory politics?

We do not know for certain how the clashes of 28 October started. But we do now that prior to the event, the instigation had been from the government side (having rallies on the same day, the call to bringing sticks and poles on the day of the programme and threats to carry out repression like they did in the case of Hefazat). The instigation on the day of the event was also from the government side (the Gazipur mayor's convoy of cars with the activists carrying sticks passing close by BNP's meeting). The police could have easily defused this instigation by diverting the vehicles to a different route (like Intercontinental-Shahbagh). It is the basic duty of the police to alleviate fears of such clashes. The police did not do so.

On 28 October we saw some youth damage cars with sticks near the chief justice's house while the police looked on. The police did nothing to stop them, did not arrest them. That is why perhaps even the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights also alleged involvement of the pro-government elements in the damage of the chief justice's house.

We do not quite understand how the violence spread after that. However, at one point we did see the police and BNP activists in confrontation and that a member of the police was brutally beaten to death on the footpath. As a political party, Awami League can accuse BNP of being responsible for the incident. But the police made such allegations without any investigation or inquiry. They cannot do that.

The actions taken by the government side since then indicate that the events of 28 October had been unleashed with the intent of putting the blame on BNP. Immediately after the incidents of violence and death of the policeman, the police disrupted BNP's rally which was being held at a distance from the spot. They cordoned off the BNP office and declared it to be a crime scene. No one was allowed to enter.