Why the road to the election is in disarray

There are constitutional obligations of holding the 2024 Election by January. The election commission is also preparing for that. But that preparation is organisational and administrative.

But the main opposition parties in the field- BNP- and its like minded parties have announced not to take part in the election with the incumbent in power. A neutral caretaker government has to be formed after the current regime resigns. They also have a demand for changes within the election commission. Their position is rigid.

On the other hand, the party in power and their allies are saying that the election will be held under the constitution. It does not agree to the resignation of the government, the formation of a caretaker government or the dissolution of parliament.

There is no visible indication that the government will also change its stance. There appears to be no interest in reaching a consensus by bridging the gap between parties in apparently opposing positions. Direct communication has almost stopped. No third party seems to be willing to do anything.

The country's civil society has also weakened. The pressure of partisanship has also weakened it. Their presence is limited to roundtables, seminars etc. The foreign diplomats have been trying to do something but so far there is no positive development in that regard either.