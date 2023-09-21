How can fair elections be conducted by these DCs, OCs?

The political field gets heated every five years as the election approaches. Political parties raise all types of demands. The pressure is mostly exerted by the two biggest political parties of Bangladesh. Thanks to the movements of these two parties, the country had a fair election back in 1991 and multi-party democracy was established. But even then, there was no discussion debate among people as to why the election commission must have a major and powerful role in a democratic election.

As a matter of fact, from the first election in 1973 to the fifth one in 1991, the EC remained hidden from public sight. Till then there was not much debate about the EC. After the fair election of 1991 the EC for the first time faced criticism following a controversial by-election at the Magura-2 constituency on 24 March 1994. People saw a farce in the name of an election due to the inaction of the commission. This lack of faith sustained for a few years. The role of EC in the elections under the partisan governments created only crisis in the politics of the country. We still have to pay the price.