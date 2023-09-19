'SPs will lose jobs, DCs will be transferred if this govt not in power'

Narayanganj city assistant publicity secretary Ifthekhar Alam alias Khokon has said superintendents of police (SPs) will lose their jobs and deputy commissioners (DCs) will be transferred if this government does not stay in power.

The Awami League leader thinks DCs and SPs loyal to the party are aware of this.

Ifthekhar made this comment in an interview published in an online portal of Narayanganj on 12 September. The video of his interview has gone viral on Facebook, triggering various discussions among the people.

Ifthekhar is a follower of Shamim Osman, a member of parliament from Narayanganj-4 constituency (Fatullah-Siddhirganj).