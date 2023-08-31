Awami League's fear: BNP or the election?

In two consecutive public opinion polls, most of the respondents said that the country was proceeding in the wrong direction. It is only natural that such responses put a dampener on the confidence of the government and the ruling party. People have lost hope in the economy despite new projects being inaugurated and development rhetoric being spouted almost every single day. Not only that, but there is a sort of despair about the course of politics. Around 47.5 of the respondents said that politically Bangladesh is going in the wrong direction. The IRI survey indicated that 51 per cent of the people believed Bangladesh was proceeding in the wrong direction. And now the survey run by Asia Foundation and BRAC University says that 70 per cent of the people feel that in the area of politics too, Bangladesh has headed down the wrong path.

The time between the two surveys was not much, just three months. While the approval rate for the prime minister personally in the IRI survey was 70 per cent, the responses to the other questions in both the surveys indicated that the people did not have unconditional support for her economic or political policies.

A more significant reflection of the people's views is seen in the second survey where 72 per cent said they are observing a one-party rule in politics and 55 per cent felt that the role of that party was negative.

Speaking to party leaders, it is learnt that Awami League nominates candidates based on the probability of their winning. However, there is a general perception that these surveys to assess popularity are carried out by certain intelligence agencies. As a result, we do not have the opportunity to see what information emerges in those surveys. But, undoubtedly, when it comes to reliability, the surveys run by professional institutions will naturally remain ahead.

It is now also more or less certain that a debate will be stirred up ahead by the open letter from over one hundred Nobel laureates and over 50 former world leaders, calling for the case to be withdrawn against Dr Muhammad Yunus and also highlighting the need for fair and credible elections. While she hinted that foreign lawyers and legal experts will be given the chance to go through the papers and documents of the allegations against Dr Yunus, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina did not seem to have taken their concerns and calls for a free and fair election into cognizance. On the contrary, she asked, "Where was this concern when the military dictators carried out elections?"