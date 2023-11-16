Is an equation being formulated around Bangladesh?

The joint declaration released after fifth 2+2 ministerial level dialogue of Indian and US foreign and defence ministers, emphasised the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and US to ensure global peace and security.

They also placed emphasis on the strong commitment of both the countries to maintain a free, open and inclusive environment in the India-Pacific Ocean through initiatives like ‘Quad.’ The key issues at the dialogue were security, defence partnership, cooperation in arms procurement and manufacturing, the regional and global situation, the Middle East, Ukraine, Afghanistan, terrorism, science and technology cooperation, and enhancing people-to-people ties between the two countries.

There was also talk of the two countries' commitment to democracy and human rights, but what was not there was the issue of Bangladesh and its forthcoming election.

India and the United States—both countries have their thoughts and ample concern about Bangladesh's forthcoming election. The position of the US is clear in this regard. They want a fair, peaceful and participatory election here and they are applying all sorts of pressure on the Bangladesh government to ensure that. It would not be correct to imagine they were doing so solely out of their love for democracy or to meet the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. Geopolitical considerations are certainly behind their stance.