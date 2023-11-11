It does not seem the positions of the two countries have changed

However, we do not know what the US has said at the meeting. That could mean that differences had cropped up between India and the US over the issue of Bangladesh, particularly the issue of Bangladesh’s elections. Incidentally, the US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby recently said India had appised the US about its position concerning Bangladesh. The US too had apprised India of its stance concerning Bangladesh. So it does not seem that either country has changed positions at the recent Delhi dialogue.

It is clear that bilateral issues were given priority at the 2+2 dialogue between the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries. Issues pertaining to the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), China, Middle East and Europe were discussed. They discussed matters of infrastructure development and connectivity. Both sides have interest in these areas.