India explained, whether US understands is up to them

India will never support or approve of any other country placing pressure on Bangladesh due to such misgivings. India informed the US of this earlier too. External affairs secretary Vinay Kwatra’s statement makes it quite clear that this was stated unhesitatingly at the Friday meeting too.

It is extremely important for India that South Asia remain politically stable. It is important for Bangladesh too. Bangladesh has seen development in almost all areas under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. It has set an example in overall development, alongside economic growth. This has been possible due to the continuity of democratic practice.

There is precedence of free, fair and peaceful elections in the county. It is not only baseless to think that the next election will not be as spontaneous as that, but it is disrespectful towards a democratic country. Also, India never would want any other country to needlessly put pressure on anyone.