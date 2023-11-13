Smart EC and elections without 'invitation'

While returning from Sydney on 10 November, I met some officials of a Bangladeshi private company at the Hong Kong airport. They went to South Korea to purchase machines. I asked them, how did you see South Korea? They replied, the development there is dazzling. Once upon a time South Korea used to dream of becoming one of the richest countries in Asia. Now they are competing with Europe and America. They also have big investments in Bangladesh.

I asked them whether they talked with the Bangladeshis who work in that country. They replied they talked with many of them. They are disappointed about the political situation of the country. They work hard and send money to the country, keeping the economy moving. There are about 70,000 expatriate workers in South Korea. If they see the political parties engaged in bickering, squabbling, fighting year after year around the elections – naturally they become disappointed. They want a good political environment in the country. All parties should participate in the election.

This seemed to echo of the sentiment of the expatriates in Sydney.

Around 100,000 Bangladeshi live in Australia and most of them are in Sydney. All sorts of opinions and divisions exist among Bangladeshis even there. Some of them are Awami League supporters, some are BNP supporters. Some are left oriented. But the general feeling of all of them is wanting the best for Bangladesh. They want success for Bangladesh. Almost all the expatriates I met in Sydney asked about the election of Bangladesh. They asked, will the election take place? Will all the parties participate? I do not have the answers. Those who control the state and politics, who are in power or envisage to ascend into power, may answer these.

Many expatriate friends admired the silver jubilee slogan of Prothom Alo- “Bangladesh will not lose” (harbe na Bangladesh). An engineer who graduated from BUET said, "I used to read Prothom Alo every day while living in the country." I read online now since I don't get the printed newspaper in Australia. At least every two hours I get the latest news from Prothom Alo. Despite being busy, expatriates regularly read Prothom Alo online out of love. They say the way Prothom Alo presents the stories of success and victory of ordinary people is incomparable.

The issue of education in Bangladesh also came up in the discussion. There are nearly three thousand Bangladeshi students in Australia, 90 percent of whom work alongside their studies.

An expatriate lawyer involved with the profession for three decades said that those who come from Bangladesh to study, first face language problems. Although they know the English language fairly well, they . cannot understand the accent. He stressed following the International Phonetic Alphabet or IPA system.