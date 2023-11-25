Electoral code of conduct: Who will wake them if EC sleeps awake

The election commission is as excited to bring foreign observers as inert they are of compelling the political parties and candidates to follow the electoral code of conduct. Even after the news media are pointing this out, their stance in this regard is not only questionable but also unacceptable.

According to the schedule of the 7 January election, the campaign of the candidates and the parties is supposed to start from 18 December. But, even before that some of the potential candidates of the Awami League have launched campaigns for themselves and their party in the name of buying nomination papers. Some even brought out processions with the placard urging them to vote for the Awami League nominated candidates in their symbol boat. Many came with big processions and motorcades.

But the election commission does not think the pleading for votes before the stipulated time of campaigning as breach of code. Their logic is, this did not happen in front of the returning officer office. The code of conduct that is announced for the national election is not only applicable for the candidate but also for the political parties as well. This said, any registered party or its nominated candidate or any other person on their behalf cannot start the election campaign three weeks before the stipulated date of the election.