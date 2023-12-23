Awami League candidates violating electoral code more

The Election Commission (EC) has the power to impose jail sentences and fines, as well as to cancel candidacies for breaching the electoral code of conduct. However, in most of these cases, the EC has chosen to issue warnings to the candidates. Additionally, the EC has imposed fines on candidates in some instances.

According to EC sources, around 800 executive magistrates are monitoring whether individuals are violating the electoral code of conduct at the field level. In addition, there is an election inquiry committee in each constituency consisting of judicial magistrates to prevent pre-election irregularities and ensure control. However, these committees do not have the authority to take action on their own. They can only recommend that the EC take action based on their inquiry.