AL candidate served show-cause notice for threatening voters of removing from beneficiary lists

Prothom Alo quoted local sources as Ramesh Chandra Sen saying "The floating voters of BNP must cast their votes. If you don’t participate in voting, and if you are beneficiaries of various government programmes, then your names will be removed from the list. I stand by my words."

"I've added names, and I'll remove them. If you go to the polling centers, the center committee members, including the president and general secretary, will be present, and they will take note of your attendance. Everyone will be accounted for, and actions will be taken accordingly if you choose not to vote."