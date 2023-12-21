AL candidate served show-cause notice for threatening voters of removing from beneficiary lists

Electoral Inquiry Committee has served show-cause notice to lawmaker and Awami League’s candidate for Thakurgaon-1 constituency Ramesh Chandra Sen.
Ramesh was served show-cause notice for warning Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporters that their names will be removed from the list of beneficiaries of various government programmes if they do not show up at the polling centres during the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.
Joint district and sessions judge Md Lutfur Rahman, chairman of EC-formed inquiry committee for Thakuragaon-1, served the show-cause notice today, Thursday. The AL candidate has been asked to answer the notice in person on Saturday.
The notice said, Ramesh Chandra intimidated voters while addressing an election campaign rally at Pokati Centre Hat in Nargun Union of Thakurgaon Sadar upazila on Wednesday.
The floating voters of BNP must cast their votes. If you don’t participate in voting, and if you are beneficiaries of various government programmes, then your names will be removed from the list. I stand by my words.
The speech of Ramesh went viral on social media and different media outlets published news on his speech. His speech has violated the Representation of the People Order 1972 and code of conduct of political parties and candidates 2008.
Ramesh could not be reached for a comment on the issue.
"I've added names, and I'll remove them. If you go to the polling centers, the center committee members, including the president and general secretary, will be present, and they will take note of your attendance. Everyone will be accounted for, and actions will be taken accordingly if you choose not to vote."