‘BNP voters will be dropped from beneficiary list if they don't go to vote’

"The floating voters of BNP must cast their votes. If you don’t participate in voting, and if you are beneficiaries of various government programmes, then your names will be removed from the list. I stand by my words. I've added names, and I'll remove them. If you go to the polling centers, the center committee members, including the president and general secretary, will be present, and they will take note of your attendance. Everyone will be accounted for, and actions will be taken accordingly if you choose not to vote,” stated Ramesh Chandra Sen during an election campaign at Pokati Centre Hat in Nargun Union of Thakurgaon Sadar upazila in the afternoon.

Incumbent Member of Parliament Ramesh Chandra Sen has been elected as an MP of Awami League in the elections of 2008, 2014, and 2018.

Highlighting the development activities of the Awami League in the constituency, the ruling party’s candidate said, "The extensive development we have accomplished in the Thakurgaon Sadar upazila surpasses achievements elsewhere, except in Dhaka and Chattogram. During my tenure as a minister, I worked as needed. There is nothing that I did not undertake. We will come to power again because our activities are exceptionally good. We don’t misappropriate even a dime; no one can claim to have paid us money. Even if someone contributes money, it is spent for the party. We don’t touch that money."