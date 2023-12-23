Violence mars poll campaign

With two more weeks to go to the 12th parliamentary election, at least 30 people were injured as fresh violence occurred in 15 places of 11 constituencies from Thursday evening to Friday.

Clashes, assaults on campaigners, attacks on opponents’ rallies, vandalism and torching of polls camps were reported in from various places. In Gazipur-3 (Sreepur and parts of Sadar) constituency, street rallies of independent candidates Muhammad Iqbal Hossain were attacked five times.

With the latest incidents, a total of 36 incidents took place in the last five days since polls campaign began on 18 December, with leaders and activists of independent candidates mostly becoming the victims of attacks and assaults.

With the Bangladesh Nationalist Party not joining the upcoming election, Awami League fielded candidates in 264 constituencies, and the party leaders, who are running the polls independently, are their main opponents in more than 100 seats. Awami League relinquished 26 for Jatiya Party and six for the partners of the alliance. However, violence mostly occurred between the leaders-activists of boat and independent candidates.