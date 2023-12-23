Violence mars poll campaign

With two more weeks to go to the 12th parliamentary election, at least 30 people were injured as fresh violence occurred in 15 places of 11 constituencies from Thursday evening to Friday.
Clashes, assaults on campaigners, attacks on opponents’ rallies, vandalism and torching of polls camps were reported in from various places. In Gazipur-3 (Sreepur and parts of Sadar) constituency, street rallies of independent candidates Muhammad Iqbal Hossain were attacked five times.
With the latest incidents, a total of 36 incidents took place in the last five days since polls campaign began on 18 December, with leaders and activists of independent candidates mostly becoming the victims of attacks and assaults.
With the Bangladesh Nationalist Party not joining the upcoming election, Awami League fielded candidates in 264 constituencies, and the party leaders, who are running the polls independently, are their main opponents in more than 100 seats. Awami League relinquished 26 for Jatiya Party and six for the partners of the alliance. However, violence mostly occurred between the leaders-activists of boat and independent candidates.
Attacks
Street rallies of independent candidates and running lawmaker Mohammed Ikbal Hossain from Gazipur-3 (Sreepur and parts of Sadar) constituency came under attacked in five places. As Awami League nominated Rumana Ali, a lawmaker from reserved seat for women, is to contest in the upcoming polls, Ikbal Hossain, Awami League’s Gazipur district unit general secretary is vying the election independently on truck symbol. Leaders and activists of Ikbal Hossain alleged at least six people were injured after their street rallies were attacked in Shimlapara, Aktherpara Bazar, Karwan Bazar, Andandabazar and Shirishguri areas.
Nasu Bhuyian is the president of the Awami League unit in ward no 9 of Sreepur’s Mawna union. Speaking of the attack on the street rally in Andandabazar he said, “Activists of boat started beating us and launched vandalism saying no truck will be allowed here.”
Prothom Alo could not reach those who face allegation of attacks as their mobile phone were found switched off.
A procession of the boat candidate came under attack in Kushtia-4 (Kumarkhali-Khoksa) in Joybangla Bazar in Joduboira union in Kumarkhali area at 8:30pm on Friday, trigging a clash that left at least five people injured.
Awami League-nominated candidate and incumbent lawmaker Selim Altaf George told Prothom Alo, “We suspect activists and supporters of independent candidates carried out the attack.”
Awami League’s district unit member Abdur Rauf is contesting the polls independently. His polling agent, Salehin Selim told Ptothom Alo, “One of our camps was vandalised and two activists were injured.”
In patuakhali-4 (Kalapara and Rangabali) constituency, Awami League nominated Md Muhibur Rahman is to contest in the upcoming election while former state minister for water resources and Awami League’s Kalapara upazila unit president Md Mahbubur Rahman is vying the polls independently.
On Thursday afternoon, four supporters of Mahbubur Rahman were injured after the supporters of Muhibur Rahman attacked them in Barkatia village of Dalbuganj union in Kalapara. One of the injured, Mamun, 30, was admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College, Barishal in critical condition.
Several supporters of Mahbubur Rahman alleged Chattra League’s Mahipur union president Shoaib Khan launched the attack with the motorcade. Shoaib Khan denied the allegation saying he himself became the victim of attack.
Mohipur police station officer-in-charge Anwar Hossain Talukder told Prothom Alo they have previous disputes and now it turned into clash, but none filed a complaint to police.