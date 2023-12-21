‘Allowance cards to be cancelled if you don't join rallies of AL candidate’

Hatem Ali was seen saying in the video that, “We don’t have any objection if you want to take part in the polls peacefully. If you want to break the peace, then you will have consequences like the BNP leaders and activists. I want to address those who are enjoying the government allowances through the UP chairman and members. The chairman is going to call you at the primary school ground soon. You all will have to come. And if you don’t turn up, you will be identified with the help of video footage and your allowance cards will be cancelled after the vote. I am saying this in the presence of the chairman himself.”

Hatem Ali further said, “You all enjoy all the perks and privileges of Awami League, make money with the boat symbol, then for these 10 days cater to another party. We won't allow you to enjoy the perks of another party for 5 years. Those who enjoy the perks for 10 to 12 days will get nothing for 5 years, remember that.”