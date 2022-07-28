Save the Children, Prothoma launch '50 years of Bangladesh for Children'

Save the Children and Prothoma Prokashon have jointly published a book titled '50 Years of Bangladesh for Children' on the overall picture of children in Bangladesh in the past fifty years, current realities, and vision for the future.

The book was launched at a ceremony at InterContinental Hotel in the city on Thursday.

Speaking at the launching ceremony as chief guest, planning minister Abdul Mannan thanked Save the Children and Prothoma for publishing the book.