Save the Children, Prothoma launch '50 years of Bangladesh for Children'

Writers and contributors of book titled ’50 years of Bangladesh for Children’ pose with guests at the launching ceremony on 28 July, 2022
Writers and contributors of book titled '50 years of Bangladesh for Children' pose with guests at the launching ceremony on 28 July, 2022

Save the Children and Prothoma Prokashon have jointly published a book titled '50 Years of Bangladesh for Children' on the overall picture of children in Bangladesh in the past fifty years, current realities, and vision for the future.

The book was launched at a ceremony at InterContinental Hotel in the city on Thursday.

Speaking at the launching ceremony as chief guest, planning minister Abdul Mannan thanked Save the Children and Prothoma for publishing the book.

The minister said the government considers the issues of children with importance and is now trying to provide lunch to the school children.

He acknowledged the role of non-government organisations and media in the development of children and emphasised the need for collaboration of all stakeholders.

The planning minister also handed over crests to the writers and other contributors to the book.

Save the Children in Bangladesh’s country director Ono Van Mannen said, "During Bangladesh's 50th anniversary, Save the Children also crossed 50 years of their work in Bangladesh. I think this moment is the best time to publish the book."

He said the issues raised by the authors in the book about the children of Bangladesh will create thoughts among all those who are aware of child rights.

Executive director of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) and advisor to a former caretaker government Rasheda K Chowdhury said, “We don’t want teen gang culture rather we want enlightened children. Let’s not forget to help our children dream big.”

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman thanked Save the Children for bringing out the book.

While hailing the various developments in 50 years, he said social menaces such as child marriage and child labour had not abated yet and the playing ground and inter-school competition for children has decreased.

The Prothom Alo editor said around 30 thousand children drown in the country every year and about four thousand people die of snakebite every year.

“We have to create awareness and work more on cutting down these preventable deaths,” Matiur Rahman said adding, “We want to work with all in ensuring a better future for the children.”

Save the Children’s director Sheemtana Shameem said, “Let’s work together to ensure safe and enjoyable life for the children of Bangladesh and around the world.”

Laboni Akter and Saikat Hasan, two students of class XI and child rights activists also stressed concerted efforts to curb child marriage and child labour.

Prothom Alo's associate editor Anisul Hoque moderated the programme.

The book, launched in both Bangla and English, includes a collection of 15 writings of eminent figures of the country including children's rights activists, researchers, journalists, child health experts, academics, litterateurs, and children's film organisers.

Educationist and litterateur Syed Manzoorul Islam, Rasheda K Chowdhury, Anisul Hoque, and Save the Children's programme development and quality sector director in Bangladesh Reefat Bin Sattar edited the book.

