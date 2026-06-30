Parliament passes Tk 9.38 trillion budget for FY26-27

Parliament today, Tuesday passed a Tk 9.38 trillion (938,000 crore) national budget for 2026-27 fiscal year, setting ambitious targets to accelerate economic growth to 6.5 per cent and bring inflation down to 7.5 per cent after prolonged price pressures eroded living standards for much of the population.

The budget, first presented by Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, is 19 per cent larger than the Tk 7.9 trillion (790,000 crore) budget for the current fiscal year.

The fiscal deficit has been projected at Tk 2.43 trillion (243,000 crore), equivalent to 3.6 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), while the overall budget size represents 13.7 per cent of the projected GDP for FY2026-27.