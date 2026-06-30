Parliament passes Tk 9.38 trillion budget for FY26-27
Parliament today, Tuesday passed a Tk 9.38 trillion (938,000 crore) national budget for 2026-27 fiscal year, setting ambitious targets to accelerate economic growth to 6.5 per cent and bring inflation down to 7.5 per cent after prolonged price pressures eroded living standards for much of the population.
The budget, first presented by Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, is 19 per cent larger than the Tk 7.9 trillion (790,000 crore) budget for the current fiscal year.
The fiscal deficit has been projected at Tk 2.43 trillion (243,000 crore), equivalent to 3.6 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), while the overall budget size represents 13.7 per cent of the projected GDP for FY2026-27.
As part of the government's economic roadmap, the finance minister unveiled a "3R Strategy" aimed at reviving the economy and supporting Bangladesh's ambition of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy.
The strategy comprises Recovery and Stabilisation, Restoration, and Reconstruction for Acceleration, and will be implemented in three phases over a period of one to five years.
Key features of the budget include a revenue collection target of Tk 6.95 trillion (695,000 crore), of which the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is expected to collect Tk 6.04 trillion (604,000 crore).
To facilitate implementation of the budget, Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury moved the Appropriation Bill, 2026, seeking authorisation for government expenditure amounting to Tk 15.15 trillion (1,515,439 crore). The bill was passed by voice vote.
Earlier on Monday, Parliament passed the Finance Bill, 2026 with several significant amendments, including raising the tax-free income threshold and abolishing the provision requiring disclosure of investments.
Before passage of the Appropriation Bill, ministers concerned presented justifications for expenditure under their respective ministries through 59 demands for grants covering both development and non-development spending.
The House also rejected, by voice vote, 1,343 cut motions submitted by opposition lawmakers against the 59 demands for grants.
A total of 43 MPs from Jamaat, the National Citizen Party (NCP) and independent members moved the cut motions and participated in discussions on 36 ministries and divisions.
The 36 ministries, divisions and offices included in the opposition's list for cut motions are: the Prime Minister's Office, Cabinet Division, Ministry of Public Administration, Bangladesh Public Service Commission Secretariat, Finance Division, Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh, Internal Resources Division, Financial Institutions Division, Economic Relations Division, Planning Division, Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED), Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Law and Justice Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Secondary and Higher Education Division, Ministry of Science and Technology.
Besides, Health Services Division, Information and Communication Technology Division, Ministry of Social Welfare, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Land, Ministry of Water Resources, Road Transport and Highways Division, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Posts and Telecommunications Division, and the Anti-Corruption Commission.
Upon the request of Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman the Speaker expedited the passage of the demands for grants imposing guillotine.
Opposition and independent MPs were present in the House when the Appropriation Bill was passed and did not object to its adoption.