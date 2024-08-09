Ministries distributed among the advisors
Chief advisor of the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus has distributed the responsibilities of various ministries. It was confirmed in a notification published by the Cabinet Division Friday.
An interim government led by Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has been formed. There has been virtually no government in the country for three days after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the face of the student movement. Last night, 14 advisors of the 17-member interim government were sworn in.
Chief advisor of the interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus has taken charge of 27 ministries and divisions.
The ministries and divisions are-Cabinet division, Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces Division, Ministry of Education , Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, Ministry of Food, Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Land ministry, Ministry of Textiles and Jute, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Public Administration, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Ministry of Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs and Ministry of primary and Mass Education.
Besides, Saleh Uddin Ahmed has been given the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance and the planning ministry, Asif Nazrul - the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Adilur Rahman Khan has been given the responsibility of Ministry of Industries, Hasan Arif local government ministry, Towhid Hossen the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Syeda Rizwana Hasan the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Sharmeen Murshid Ministry of Social Welfare, AFM Khalid Hossain the Ministry of Religious affairs, Farida Akhter Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Nurjahan Begum health ministry, Nahid Islam of Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan the Ministry of Youth and Sports.