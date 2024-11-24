Bangladesh joins Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty
Bangladesh has played a pivotal role in the global fight against hunger and poverty as a founding member of the newly launched Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.
This landmark initiative was unveiled at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 under Brazil's presidency, according to a press release of Bangladesh embassy in Brazil received here today.
Bangladesh has been named as one of the inaugural members of its prestigious Board of Champions.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, underscored his commitment in an inspiring video address at the G20 Social Summit on November 15, 2024, highlighting Bangladesh's vision for equitable and sustainable development.
In his compelling video message, Professor Muhammad Yunus shared his vision of a ``World of Three Zeros `` to achieve this global mission.
This groundbreaking Alliance unites 148 members, including nations, international organizations, and NGOs, with the ambitious goal of eradicating hunger and poverty by 2030.
Anchored in proven strategies such as cash transfers and school meal programs, the Alliance represents a commitment to inclusive development and human dignity worldwide.
Bangladesh's leadership role in the Alliance is a testament to its strong diplomacy and unwavering commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said the release.
Earlier, Adviser of Women and Children Affairs, Sharmin S. Murshid represented Bangladesh at the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Women Empowerment in Brasilia on 11-12 October2024.
Her participation reinforced Bangladesh's commitment to gender equality and inclusive policy development.
Notably, Bangladesh is the only Asian country invited by the G20 Presidency, Brazil, to participate as a special guest in the working groups on Women Empowerment and Climate Change.
Additionally, Bangladesh has been invited by Brazil - the G20 Presidency of 2024, to join the task force against poverty and hunger under the influential G20 forum, which launched the Global Alliance Against Poverty and Hunger at the G20 Leaders' Summit.
Bangladesh's inclusion in the Task Force Against Poverty and Hunger under the G20 framework amplifies its role in shaping global strategies to reduce inequality and foster sustainable partnerships.
As an inaugural member of the Board of Champions, Bangladesh has gained a strategic platform to lead and implement the transformative goals of the Global Alliance, aiming to eradicate hunger and poverty by 2030.
Bangladesh embassy in Brazil has played a vital role in the process and for elevating Bangladesh's international standing in South America, securing recognition for Bangladesh's achievements within the G20 framework.
The recognition in this important global alliance against poverty and hunger reflects Bangladesh's growing influence and steadfast commitment to addressing critical global issues.
With its leadership in the Global Alliance, Bangladesh is poised to play a key role in driving sustainable solutions and fostering impactful global collaborations for sustainable development, said the Bangladesh mission in Brazil.