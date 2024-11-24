Bangladesh joins Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty

Bangladesh has played a pivotal role in the global fight against hunger and poverty as a founding member of the newly launched Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.

This landmark initiative was unveiled at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 under Brazil's presidency, according to a press release of Bangladesh embassy in Brazil received here today.

Bangladesh has been named as one of the inaugural members of its prestigious Board of Champions.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, underscored his commitment in an inspiring video address at the G20 Social Summit on November 15, 2024, highlighting Bangladesh's vision for equitable and sustainable development.