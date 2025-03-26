New definition of freedom fighters, associates

People who fought against the occupying Pakistani forces on the battlefield during the 1971 Liberation War will be recognised as ‘valiant freedom fighters’, and the individuals who made a special contribution to and were active in creating global opinions for the Liberation War at home and abroad will be recognised as ‘ associates of freedom fighters’.

The definition of valiant freedom fighters is going to be changed through an ordinance on the amendment to the Jatio Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) Act.

The draft of the ordinance has already been sent to the cabinet. Previously, the definition of freedom fighters was changed in 2022, recognising the people who fought on the ground, as well as those who made special contributions to the Liberation War as valiant freedom fighters.

Officials at the Liberation War affairs ministry said demands were raised by various quarters to change the definition of freedom fighters after the fall of the Awami League government due to the student-people movement.

After that, they spoke to freedom fighters with gallantry awards, researchers and various organisations. Almost everyone said those who fought the battle on the ground and those who contributed to the war in various ways cannot have similar recognition.