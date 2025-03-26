Independence Day
New definition of freedom fighters, associates
A new section on the spirit of Liberation War was incorporated into the draft ordinance. It states the ‘spirit of Liberation War’ means “The spirit to ensure equity, human dignity, and social justice of the people of Bangladesh as stated in the Proclamation of Independence by the Mujibnagar government on behalf of the constituent assembly on 10 April 1971.”
People who fought against the occupying Pakistani forces on the battlefield during the 1971 Liberation War will be recognised as ‘valiant freedom fighters’, and the individuals who made a special contribution to and were active in creating global opinions for the Liberation War at home and abroad will be recognised as ‘ associates of freedom fighters’.
The definition of valiant freedom fighters is going to be changed through an ordinance on the amendment to the Jatio Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) Act.
The draft of the ordinance has already been sent to the cabinet. Previously, the definition of freedom fighters was changed in 2022, recognising the people who fought on the ground, as well as those who made special contributions to the Liberation War as valiant freedom fighters.
Officials at the Liberation War affairs ministry said demands were raised by various quarters to change the definition of freedom fighters after the fall of the Awami League government due to the student-people movement.
After that, they spoke to freedom fighters with gallantry awards, researchers and various organisations. Almost everyone said those who fought the battle on the ground and those who contributed to the war in various ways cannot have similar recognition.
That is why the definition of freedom fighters is being changed, taking opinions from everyone.
Several Liberation War researchers, however, told Prothom Alo that the past Awami League governments changed the definition of freedom fighters for political reasons at various times, and now a new class of associates of freedom fighters is being defined, which is not right. It will not be honourable either. Rather, the matter will deepen the crisis and bitterness in future.
Liberation War affairs researcher Afsan Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that there has been controversy over the definitions of the Liberation War and freedom fighter since the beginning. Sometimes these changes were made for political reasons, sometimes to provide various facilities.
He further said people from different walks of life took part in the Liberation War, and joined the battle in various ways. However, all governments changed the definition of the Liberation War for political reasons. It is happening now and will happen in future too.
Who are the freedom fighters?
According to the definition of the draft ordinance, all civilian (who at the time was over the minimum age as determined by the government), who took preparation and received trainings at home, and engaged in fighting against Pakistan by participating actively against the junta and occupying Pakistani armed forces and their local collaborators Razakar, Al-Badar, Al-Shamsh, Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami, Nizam-e-Islam and collaborators and Peace Committees in the Liberation War from 26 March to 16 December 1971, will be recognised as valiant freedom fighters.
Besides, members of Armed Forces, Mukti Bahini, BLF and other recognised groups, police, East Pakistan Regiment (EPR), Naval Commando, Kilo Force and Anasar will also be recognised as valiant freedom fighters.
The definition states that civilians are in three categories. Firstly, persons who crossed Bangladesh borders, listed themselves at various training camps in India and participated in the Liberation War actively; secondly, all women (Birangona) who were tortured by junta and occupying Pakistani forces and their collaborators; and thirdly, all physicians, nurses, and medical assistants of all field hospitals, who provided treatments to wounded freedom fighters during the Liberation War.
All three categories of people will be recognised as valiant freedom fighters.
Who are the associates of freedom fighters?
The draft ordinance will incorporate a new provision on associates of freedom fighters.
It states that Bangladeshi citizens who inspired the freedom fighters, as well as participated in and cooperated actively to play the role of organiser to intensify the Liberation War and accelerate the independence of Bangladesh, mobilise global public opinion, gain diplomatic support and psychological strength, will be recognised as associates of freedom fighters.
There will be five categories of associates of freedom fighters. Firstly, Bangladeshi professionals who contributed to Liberation War during the wartime while living abroad and Bangladeshi citizens, who played active role in raising global public opinion; secondly, officials or employees or ambassadors under the government of Bangladesh (Mujibnagar government) formed during the Liberation War, and physicians, nurses and other assistants appointed by the Mujibnagar government; thirdly, all members of national assembly (MNAs) or members of provincial assembly (MPAs) who were involved with the government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh (Mujibnagar government) formed during the Liberation war, and who later became the members of constituent assembly; fourthly, all artistes and technicians of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, and all Bangladeshi journalists who performed duty for Liberation War at home and aboard, and fifthly, Swadhin Bangla football team.
People of five categories have since been recognised as valiant freedom fighters.
Now they will be recognised as associates of freedom fighters once the ordinance of the JAMUKA Amendment Act is issued.
The existing JAMUKA Act mentions Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in various places, but the ordinance will leave out all of it. The ordinance will also replace ‘spirit of Liberation War’ with ‘goal’.
The existing act defines the Liberation War as a response to the Declaration of Independence of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The new ordinance omits these lines and several other words. Instead, it states, “A war against the junta and occupying Pakistani armed forces and their local collaborators Razakar, Al-Badar, Al-Shams, Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami, Nizam-e-Islam and Collaborators and Peace Committees from 26 March to 16 December in 1971 with a desire to establish equity, human dignity, and social justice for the people of Bangladesh as an independent democratic state.”
According to Liberation War affairs sources, the definition and criteria of valiant freedom fighters have been changed 11 times since independence, with the definition alone being changed five times.
With the new ordinance, the definition and criteria of valiant freedom fighters will be changed for the 12th time.
On the other hand, lists of valiant freedom fighters have been revised seven times so far.
The Liberation War affairs ministry maintained a management information system (MIS) database on the lists of all valiant freedom fighters, their allowances and other details.
According to the MIS database, currently, there are about 197,800 valiant freedom fighters in the country, and 196,454 of them receive allowances monthly.
If the new list of associates of freedom fighters is prepared, the number of valiant freedom fighters will normally drop. The ministry, however, could not specify the reduced number.
Liberation War Affairs Adviser Faruk E Azam told Prothom Alo at his office on 23 March, “In fact, those who fought the battle on the ground, only they will be recognised as freedom fighters. Those who participated in the war from various points of view, like some people cooperated diplomatically or some sang for the war, will be the associates of freedom fighters.”
He said the draft ordinance of the JAMUKA Amendment Act was sent to the cabinet, and they gave several observations, now those are being incorporated.
Replying to a query, Adviser Faruk E Azam said those who were in the government of Bangladesh (Mujibnagar government) formed during the Liberation War will be considered as valiant freedom fighters. The draft ordinance first mulled recognising them as the associates of freedom fighters, but it is being amended now.
Spirit of Liberation War
A new section (14) on the spirit of Liberation War was incorporated into the draft ordinance. It states the ‘spirit of Liberation War’ means “The spirit to ensure equity, human dignity, and social justice of the people of Bangladesh as stated in the Proclamation of Independence by the Mujibnagar government on behalf of the constituent assembly on 10 April 1971.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mohammad Sazzadur Rahaman, a PhD researcher at Clark University, in the US, said there was no debate after the Liberation War over defining the frontline fighters as freedom fighters. The interim government’s decision seems to be an attempt to return to the actual definition of freedom fighters.
How the Awami League expanded the extent of the definition of freedom fighters, expatriates also started getting certification of freedom fighters, he stated.
This government wants to check this rush, he remarked.
Sazzadur Rahaman also said that how the previous government decided to recognise political leaders as valiant freedom fighters raised questions to a large extent, but how they are being relegated to the associate category would raise further debate.
Since the Liberation War is said to be the war of the people, it would not be considerate to give state recognition and facilities separately to various kinds of associates, he argued.
