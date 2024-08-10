Metro rail operation anytime, needs a decision

The authorities had suspended the metro rail service throughout the capital city in the afternoon on 18 July, when the police box at Mirpur-10 was set ablaze during the quota reform protests.

On the following day, the metro rail stations at Kazipara and Mirpur-10 sustained massive vandalism in the same protests.

The managing director of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company (DMTCL), MAN Siddique, visited the spots on 20 July and told the media that it might take around one year to repair the two stations as well as to resume the metro rail service.

Citing experts, the then road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader also echoed the remark on 27 July.