Migration: BMET proposes strategies to reduce reliance on sub-agents

BMET officials at a knowledge sharing event on Monday underscored the need for reducing reliance on sub-agents in labour migration.

The WARBE Development Foundation, in partnership with The Asia Foundation (TAF) and supported by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), organised a knowledge-sharing event titled “Knowledge Sharing Event on the Study of the Mapping of Migration Sub-agents and Their Knowledge, Attitude, and Practice Related to Migration Laws and Regulations' at the office of Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) in the capital on Monday.

The event brought together stakeholders from government, national and international organisations working for the welfare of Bangladeshi migrants, along with representatives from national media.