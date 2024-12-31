Migration: BMET proposes strategies to reduce reliance on sub-agents
BMET officials at a knowledge sharing event on Monday underscored the need for reducing reliance on sub-agents in labour migration.
The WARBE Development Foundation, in partnership with The Asia Foundation (TAF) and supported by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), organised a knowledge-sharing event titled “Knowledge Sharing Event on the Study of the Mapping of Migration Sub-agents and Their Knowledge, Attitude, and Practice Related to Migration Laws and Regulations' at the office of Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) in the capital on Monday.
The event brought together stakeholders from government, national and international organisations working for the welfare of Bangladeshi migrants, along with representatives from national media.
The event was moderated by WARBE Development Foundation director Jasiya Khatoon and BMET Director general made the opening remarks.
Highlighting the public perception of institutions, Mujaffor said, "We seek constructive recommendations from this meeting that align with the nation’s current needs. Transforming public perceptions about institutional value is crucial for establishing effective governance in migration management in Bangladesh."
Addressing the challenges in the recruitment system, the WARBE Development Foundation chairman Syed Saiful Haque emphasized, "The labour migration process involves multiple layers in both sending and receiving countries. Agencies must address these complexities. But the critical question remains—who will take responsibility for resolving these issues?"
Asif Munier, an independent migration researcher, presented findings on behalf of WARBE from the study on migration sub-agents in Cumilla and Munshiganj.
He said, "Sub-agents at the grassroots level provide eight primary services. The government must address these before considering replacements or reforms."
BMET additional director general Ashraf Hossain proposed strategies to reduce reliance on sub-agents, such as ensuring accessible information for migrants about destination countries' economies and conditions.
Films 4 Peace Foundation executive director Pervez Siddiqui urged Bangladesh Association of ternational Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) to adopt a more competitive and effective approach to engage sub-agents.
BAIRA secretary general and freedom fighter Ali Haider Chowdhury expressed regret over the lack of support for migrant workers, saying, "Despite their immense contributions, even 1 per cent of the remittance is not allocated to support those who generate this foreign currency."
BMET director Masud Rana warned that registering sub-agents might lead to new layers of inefficiency in an already complex system.
The open-floor discussion included insightful contributions from Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit's Mahmudul Hasan, The Asia Foundation's Fardeen Rahman, International Labour Organization's Mazharul Islam, and Bangladesh Nari Shramik Kendra's Sheikh Mujibul Haque.
Migrant workers and sub-agents also shared their views, stressing the importance of regulating sub-agents under the law.
Expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry joint secretary Nurun Nahar highlighted the necessity of recognizing sub-agents.
Saleh Ahmed Mujaffor underscored the significance of addressing the sub-agents issue and urged stakeholders to advocate for actionable outcomes at the national level.