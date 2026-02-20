Sufficient food stock available to keep market stable during Ramadan: Muktadir
Commerce, Industries and Textiles and Jute Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir on Friday said the country has adequate food stock to ensure price stability of essential commodities during the upcoming Ramadan.
"The main responsibility of the Ministry of Commerce is to keep the prices of essential commodities stable. This responsibility becomes even more significant during the holy month of Ramadan," he said.
The minister made the remarks while replying to questions from journalists after exchanging greetings with officials of different government departments and leaders of his party at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet in the morning.
He said when the government assumed office, there was limited scope to undertake special preparations ahead of Ramadan. However, he expressed confidence that sufficient stock of essential goods is now available to keep the market stable.
Replying to a question about development plans for Sylhet, Muktadir said the commitments made during the election campaign and outlined in the party's manifesto would be implemented gradually.
He said his priorities include generating employment opportunities, expanding IT-based professions and establishing an artificial intelligence (AI) centre in Sylhet.
The minister noted that neighbouring countries have undertaken large-scale digital initiatives and are providing AI training to government officials and employees. If Bangladesh fails to keep pace, it may fall behind in the competitive global arena, he said, adding that the country must enhance its capacity to compete globally.
Over the next five years, the government will work with dedication, utilising every day to strengthen Bangladesh's position on the global stage, he added.
In response to another query about job creation at the Sylhet IT Park, the minister said employment generation depends largely on investment. To attract investment, he said, it is necessary to improve communication infrastructure, reduce bureaucratic complexities, ensure political stability and create a business-friendly environment.
He also said special policy support is being considered for expatriate and local investors in Sylhet, and visible progress in this regard will be seen soon.
Among others, Member of Parliament M.A. Malek, Divisional Commissioner Khan Md. Reza-un-Nabi, Range DIG Md. Mushfiqur Rahman, Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Kuddus Chowdhury, Deputy Commissioner Md. Sarwar Alam and leaders of BNP and its associate bodies were present on the occasion.