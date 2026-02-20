Sufficient food stock available to keep market stable during Ramadan: Muktadir

Commerce, Industries and Textiles and Jute Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir on Friday said the country has adequate food stock to ensure price stability of essential commodities during the upcoming Ramadan.

"The main responsibility of the Ministry of Commerce is to keep the prices of essential commodities stable. This responsibility becomes even more significant during the holy month of Ramadan," he said.

The minister made the remarks while replying to questions from journalists after exchanging greetings with officials of different government departments and leaders of his party at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet in the morning.