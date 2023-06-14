Ready to work with Bangladesh against all forms of hegemonism: China

China has lauded prime minister Sheikh Hasina for her firm stance against the US sanctions and extended support to Bangladesh in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and upholding its domestic and foreign policies.

“We stand ready to work together with Bangladesh and other countries to oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics, uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law and UN charter,” said Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin.