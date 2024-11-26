Vandalism at newspaper offices must be dealt with lawfully: Info adviser

The information adviser said it is the responsibility of mass media to explain why there is this anger and they should hold dialogue and clarify their activities.

However, if it comes to the law and order situation, the government will play its due role. If newspaper offices are vandalised and pressure is applied, the government will not tolerate it.

Nahid Islam said if people have anger, they would hold gathering peacefully, and police have been instructed accordingly.

Replying to a query on whether this anger and protest is part of conspiracy, information adviser said those who are protesting can say better.

The information adviser expected constructive criticism from media and journalists.