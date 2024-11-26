Vandalism at newspaper offices must be dealt with lawfully: Info adviser
Information and broadcasting adviser Md Nahid Islam on Tuesday said if newspaper offices are vandalised and placed under pressure, the government will not tolerate it and the matter must be dealt lawfully.
Nahid Islam made the remarks while replying to queries from newsmen when leaders of Dhaka Reporters’ Unity, an association of journalists, met him at the secretariat.
Referring to the protests in front of Daily Star and Prothom Alo, a journalist asked whether this is a threat to mass media.
In reply, the adviser said the government will play its role if the law and order situation deteriorates. If vandalism is carried out at any newspaper office, it must be dealt with lawfully.
But this is not just a legal matter since the role of many mass media came to question in the past, and people became angry at various media, he added.
The information adviser said it is the responsibility of mass media to explain why there is this anger and they should hold dialogue and clarify their activities.
However, if it comes to the law and order situation, the government will play its due role. If newspaper offices are vandalised and pressure is applied, the government will not tolerate it.
Nahid Islam said if people have anger, they would hold gathering peacefully, and police have been instructed accordingly.
Replying to a query on whether this anger and protest is part of conspiracy, information adviser said those who are protesting can say better.
The information adviser expected constructive criticism from media and journalists.