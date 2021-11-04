'One Health' to be taken to the people

One Health linking the health of people, animals and the environment is limited to the professionals, experts said adding this has to be taken to the people and they have to be involved in protecting health.

The experts underscored the need for including the One Health issue in the budget.

3 November is 'One Health Day'. One Health Bangladesh, One Health Secretariat, USAID Stops Project and Prothom Alo organised a roundtable titled 'One Health Day: Advance Preparation for next any other pandemic' at Prothom Alo office at Karwan Bazar on Tuesday.