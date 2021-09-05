Bangladesh

One more dies of Dengue, 315 more hospitalised

Prothom Alo English Desk
One more dies of Dengue, 315 more hospitalised

Dengue claimed one more life in the past 24 hours raising the death toll to 52, reports UNB. Among the deceased 48 are from Dhaka city alone, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Sunday.

Besides, a total of 315 new patients were admitted to different hospitals during the period, it said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Among the new patients, some 262 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 53 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Some 1,280 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning, according to DGHS.

Of them, 1,131 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 149 were listed outside Dhaka.

Advertisement

Some 11,816 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.

So far, 10,481 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.

Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since 1 August.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited health care facilities for the last few months.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement