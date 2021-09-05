One more dies of Dengue, 315 more hospitalised

Dengue claimed one more life in the past 24 hours raising the death toll to 52, reports UNB. Among the deceased 48 are from Dhaka city alone, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Sunday.

Besides, a total of 315 new patients were admitted to different hospitals during the period, it said.