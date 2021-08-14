Only MBBS, BDS holders can use 'Dr' before their names: HC

The HC in its full verdict Saturday stated the government's decision of allowing homeopathy, unani and ayurvedic healthcare professionals to use "Dr" before their names is "illegal".
The HC bench of justice Md Ashraful Kamal and justice Razik-Al-Jalil has delivered the verdict.
"Only MBBS and BDS degrees can use the prefix 'Dr' under the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council Act, 2010," the bench observed.
The HC bench said the 'illegal' decision of the health department to allow homeopathy, unani and ayurvedic under the operational plan titled 'Alternative Medical Care' to use 'Dr' before their names was very unfortunate.
A short verdict over the matter was delivered on 19 November last year following a writ petition seeking necessary directives on this issue.
The 71-page full text of the HC verdict was relaeased on Saturday.