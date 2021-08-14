Only MBBS, BDS holders can use 'Dr' before their names: HC

Prothom alo English desk

Health professionals would not be able to add 'Dr' before their names if they don't achieve MBBS or BDS degree, according to a verdict delivered by the High Court on Saturday, reports UNB.

Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS ) is an undergraduate medical degree in the course to become a physician. BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) is a 5-year undergraduate program required for the students aspiring to work as dentists at government or private hospitals. BDS is one of the most popular medical courses after MBBS in Bangladesh.