Indian media reports on US travel advisory for Bangladesh misleading: CA press wing

The reports of certain Indian media over the US State Department's travel advisory for Bangladesh are misleading, chief adviser's press wing has said.

It said certain Indian media outlets are circulating misleading reports regarding the US State Department's travel advisory for Bangladesh, specifically suggesting that the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region has been newly designated as Level 4 - "Do Not Travel" due to communal violence.

"We wish to make it unequivocally clear that this claim is factually incorrect," the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page - CA Press Wing Facts today.

The US Department of State's official advisory for Bangladesh was reissued following a routine periodic review, and as stated explicitly in the advisory, only minor edits were made.