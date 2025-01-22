Dhaka-Beijing relations
Bangladesh gains strategic importance in China's neighbourhood policy
As the two nations approach the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Beijing has expressed its commitment to advancing political ties with Bangladesh
Chinese President Xi Jinping elevated Bangladesh-China relations to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership” during his visit to Dhaka in 2016.
Building on this foundation, Chinese Communist Party (CPC) Politburo member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasised Bangladesh’s “important position” in China’s neighbourhood diplomacy during a foreign ministerial-level meeting in Beijing.
Wang Yi reiterated China’s policy of good-neighbourliness and friendship with Bangladesh, underscoring its commitment to fostering closer ties.
Wang Yi’s remarks came on Tuesday during the first bilateral visit of the interim government’s foreign affairs adviser, Md. Touhid Hossain, to China.
At the formal meeting held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Touhid Hossain highlighted the broad support for friendly relations with China among Bangladesh’s political parties, government, and general public.
On the second day of the four-day visit, Touhid Hossain met Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the CPC, where discussions included the reform process of Bangladesh’s interim government.
Liu Jianchao assured China’s continued support for the interim government and its cooperation in facilitating a peaceful democratic transition through free, fair, and participatory elections.
This determination was evident during meetings between Touhid Hossain and key Chinese leaders, including the Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).
These developments were detailed in press releases issued separately by both countries following the meetings in Beijing.
MoU on river water data
The foreign ministry has announced the signing of the “Implementation Plan of the MoU on Information Exchange on the Yarlung Zangbo River-Yamuna River Hydropower Project” following a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain in Beijing.
This agreement facilitates the exchange of information and data for the hydroelectric power plant China is constructing on the Yarlung Zangbo River, upstream of the Brahmaputra River.
Strengthening political relations
China has reaffirmed Bangladesh’s vital position in its neighbouring diplomacy, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasising a commitment to fostering good-neighbourly and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh.
During the first bilateral visit of Bangladesh’s interim government’s Foreign Affairs Adviser, Touhid Hossain, Wang Yi stated that the visit underscores the interim government’s focus on enhancing ties with China.
Over the past 50 years of diplomatic relations, China and Bangladesh have cultivated a partnership built on mutual respect, equality, and cooperation. Wang Yi described the two nations as exemplary neighbours with shared development aspirations.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Bangladesh diplomatic relations and the “Year of China-Bangladesh Cultural Exchanges,” presenting new opportunities to further deepen bilateral ties.
Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain expressed gratitude for China’s longstanding support for Bangladesh’s development, highlighting the tangible benefits it has brought to the people of Bangladesh.
He emphasised that friendly relations with China enjoy widespread support across all political parties and the general population in Bangladesh.
The foreign ministry stated that Touhid Hossain’s decision to make his first bilateral visit to China underscores Bangladesh’s strong intent to enhance its partnership with China and inject fresh momentum into the relationship. During his visit, he reaffirmed Bangladesh’s unwavering commitment to the “One China” policy.
In his discussions with the Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, Touhid Hossain addressed China-funded development projects in Bangladesh and the interim government’s reform initiatives.
The Chinese minister reiterated China’s commitment to supporting the interim government and its efforts toward a peaceful transition to democracy through free, fair, and inclusive elections.
Treatment facilities for Bangladeshis in designated hospitals
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in response to Bangladesh’s request, announced that three to four accredited hospitals in Kunming would be designated for Bangladeshi patients.
He also welcomed Bangladesh’s proposal to establish a specialised Chinese hospital in Dhaka as a goodwill gesture to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Wang Yi positively responded to Bangladesh’s appeal for financial, technical, and capacity-building support in key sectors, including education, railways, agriculture, water resource management, livestock, fisheries, shipbreaking, sustainable energy, and the blue economy.
Recognising Bangladesh’s strategic importance, both sides emphasised their commitment to continued cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). They also expressed a shared willingness to collaborate on proposed Chinese-funded projects, including the Dasherkandi Drainage Project, modernisation of Mongla Port, establishment of digital connectivity, and the expansion of 4G infrastructure.
The Rohingya crisis was a key topic of discussion, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to pursuing a sustainable solution. Wang Yi assured that China would maintain dialogue with Myanmar to address the situation and support regional stability.
Request for concessions on debt
Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain held a meeting with Luo Zhaohui, Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), to discuss China-financed projects in Bangladesh.
During the meeting, the adviser requested a reduction in the interest rates for Preferential Buyer Credit (PBC) and Government Concessional Loan (GCL) from 2–3 per cent to 1 per cent, as well as an extension of the loan repayment period from 20 years to 30 years.
He also urged a waiver of the commitment and management fees on Chinese loans to Bangladesh.
In response, the CIDCA Chairman noted that the loan repayment period had already been extended and assured consideration of further interest rate reductions.
Touhid Hossain also proposed an increase in the volume of concessional loans, grants, and the number of financed projects. The CIDCA Chairman responded positively, requesting Bangladesh to provide a list of priority projects.
The discussions also touched upon financing for the Metrorail project and the Southern Infrastructure Development Initiative (SIDI) in Bangladesh.