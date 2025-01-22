Bangladesh gains strategic importance in China's neighbourhood policy

Wang Yi’s remarks came on Tuesday during the first bilateral visit of the interim government’s foreign affairs adviser, Md. Touhid Hossain, to China.

At the formal meeting held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Touhid Hossain highlighted the broad support for friendly relations with China among Bangladesh’s political parties, government, and general public.

On the second day of the four-day visit, Touhid Hossain met Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the CPC, where discussions included the reform process of Bangladesh’s interim government.

Liu Jianchao assured China’s continued support for the interim government and its cooperation in facilitating a peaceful democratic transition through free, fair, and participatory elections.

As the two nations approach the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Beijing has expressed its commitment to advancing political ties with Bangladesh.

This determination was evident during meetings between Touhid Hossain and key Chinese leaders, including the Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).

These developments were detailed in press releases issued separately by both countries following the meetings in Beijing.