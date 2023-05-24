Lightning strikes kill 9 across the country

Nine people, including a woman, died after being struck by lightning in Narsingdi, Chandpur, Kurigram and Brahmanbaria districts on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Four of the deceased were killed by lightning strikes in three upazilas of Narsingdi district.

They were identified as Jabed Mia, 12, son of Ismail Mia of Gopinathpur village, Samsunnahar, 45, wife of Momraz Mia of Fakirer Char village in Raipura upazila, Khokon Mia, 30, from Shibpur upazila and Raihan Mia, 30, of Monohardi upazila of Narsingdi district.