Lightning strikes kill 9 across the country

Nine people, including a woman, died after being struck by lightning in Narsingdi, Chandpur, Kurigram and Brahmanbaria districts on Tuesday, reports UNB.
Four of the deceased were killed by lightning strikes in three upazilas of Narsingdi district.
They were identified as Jabed Mia, 12, son of Ismail Mia of Gopinathpur village, Samsunnahar, 45, wife of Momraz Mia of Fakirer Char village in Raipura upazila, Khokon Mia, 30, from Shibpur upazila and Raihan Mia, 30, of Monohardi upazila of Narsingdi district.
Confirming the matter, Farid Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Monohardi police station, said Raihan Mia, a Qatar expatriate, died on the spot after being struck by lightning while returning home amidst pouring rain in the afternoon.
Samsunnahar was struck by lightning while taking a paddy husk near her residence around 11:00 am during rain in Raipura upazila, said Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Raipur police station.
Meanwhile, a thunderbolt struck Jabed Mia while he was playing football around 2:00 pm in Raipura upazila, the OC said.
Besides, a farmer named Khokon Mia, was killed after being struck by lightning while working in a paddy field in Shibpur upazila.
In Kurigram, Two farmers died in Ulipur and Chilmari upazila after being struck by lightning, police said.
The deceased were identified as Shahjalal, 45, of Ulipur upazila and Obru Sheikh, 50, of Chilmari upazila’s Raniganj union.
Meanwhile, a man from Chandpur Sadar upazila named Hasan Majhi, 45, died after being struck by lightning.
Confirming his death, Rampur union parishad chairman Md Al Mamun Patwary said Hasan Majhi died on the spot after lightning struck him while collecting mangoes amidst heavy rainfall.
Apart from these, two labourers were killed and another injured in separate lightning strikes in Nasirnagar and Bancharampur upazilas in Brahmanbaria.
The deceased were identified as Mojammel Huq of Nasirnagar upazila’s Goalnagar union and Monu Mia of Bancharampur’s Manikpur area.
The Nasirnagar upazila administration gave Tk 25,000 to each of the families of the deceased.