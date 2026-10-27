Bangladesh, Japan discuss $6.3b private investment in energy, infrastructure, ICT sectors

Bangladesh and Japan today discussed a proposed private investment of 1 trillion Japanese yen (US$6.3 billion) in Bangladesh’s energy, infrastructure and information and communication technology (ICT) sectors during a bilateral summit between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi.

The two leaders held the summit at the Kantei, the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office, at 11:30 am local time, where they also discussed sending a Japanese team to Bangladesh soon to expedite progress on the proposed investment plan, Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin told BSS.

The talks focused on strengthening the longstanding friendship between the two countries and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy security, technology, space research, infrastructure development and regional and international affairs.