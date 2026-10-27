Bangladesh, Japan discuss $6.3b private investment in energy, infrastructure, ICT sectors
Bangladesh and Japan today discussed a proposed private investment of 1 trillion Japanese yen (US$6.3 billion) in Bangladesh’s energy, infrastructure and information and communication technology (ICT) sectors during a bilateral summit between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi.
The two leaders held the summit at the Kantei, the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office, at 11:30 am local time, where they also discussed sending a Japanese team to Bangladesh soon to expedite progress on the proposed investment plan, Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin told BSS.
The talks focused on strengthening the longstanding friendship between the two countries and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy security, technology, space research, infrastructure development and regional and international affairs.
During the meeting, Tarique Rahman called on the Japanese government and private sector to play a more active role in Bangladesh’s economic development, technological advancement and industrialisation.
Highlighting the government’s vision of transforming Bangladesh into a hub for economic activity, technology and manufacturing, the Prime Minister said the country could become the world’s ninth-largest consumer economy by 2030, while its gross domestic product (GDP) could exceed US$1 trillion by 2034.
He said Japan holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh, recalling that it was among the first countries to recognise Bangladesh after its independence in 1971 and had since remained one of the country’s key development partners.
The relationship between the two countries, he said, was built on mutual respect, trust and shared aspirations for peace, prosperity and stability.
Emphasising Bangladesh’s energy security, Tarique Rahman said reliable and affordable energy supplies were essential to sustaining the country’s economic growth.
He expressed gratitude for Japan’s longstanding support in the energy sector and called for greater Japanese investment and participation in Bangladesh’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, efficient power generation and renewable energy.
Referring to a recent 50-billion-yen emergency assistance loan under the Partnership for Power Asia initiative to strengthen energy security in Asia, the prime minister highlighted opportunities to expand cooperation in the sector.
To help build a research- and technology-driven economy, Tarique Rahman proposed establishing a Bangladesh-Japan Tech Park to connect Japanese companies, universities and investors with Bangladesh’s young talent, entrepreneurs and skilled technology professionals.
He suggested prioritising artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, robotics and electronics manufacturing at the proposed facility.
The Prime Minister also expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Japan in space science, satellite engineering and related technologies, drawing on Japan’s advanced capabilities in these fields.
Highlighting the need for modern and integrated transport infrastructure, he outlined plans to establish a high-speed rail network connecting six major divisional cities and build elevated roads across the country.
He sought Japan’s cooperation in planning, providing technical assistance, investing in and financing such large-scale infrastructure projects.
Tarique Rahman said his government was committed to improving the investment climate through reforms to regulatory systems, tax policies, customs clearance and fund-transfer procedures.
He expressed hope that the Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), signed in February 2026, would be implemented promptly.
He proposed establishing a joint ministerial commission to identify priority areas, accelerate implementation and translate opportunities for cooperation into concrete initiatives, while underscoring the importance of closer engagement between the two countries’ business communities.
The Bangladesh premier also invited Takaichi to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.
Following the summit, the two leaders made a joint press announcement on the outcomes of their discussions and exchanged several memorandums of understanding in key areas. Takaichi also hosted an official luncheon in honour of Tarique Rahman at the Kantei.
The Bangladesh premier arrived in Tokyo on Monday for a four-day official visit at the invitation of Takaichi. During the visit, he is also scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Bangladesh-Japan Economic Forum and meet Japanese business leaders.