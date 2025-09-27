Durga Puja to be celebrated in 33,355 mandaps, temples nationwide

Durga Puja will be celebrated in 33,355 mandaps and temples across the country this year while the number was 31,461 last year.

Accordingly, the number of mandaps has increased by 1,894 this year.

These details were disclosed on Friday afternoon, at a press conference organised by the Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council and the Sarbojonin (Universal) Puja Committee.

At the press conference held at the Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka city, a written statement was read out by the President of the Metropolitan Sarbojonin Puja Committee, Jayanta Kumar Deb.

According to the written statement, this year, 259 Pujas will be held in Dhaka metropolitan area. Last year, 252 mandaps and temples hosted Puja celebrations in Dhaka.