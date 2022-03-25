‘Operation Searchlight’ opened gates of hell: Pakistan Major

The Pakistani military wireless communications intercepted during the 25 March Operation Searchlight that suggested their prime objective was to kill as many as Bengalis they could on that night.

The world history recorded 25 March 1971 night as a rare case when the military of a country launched a sudden brutal assault on sleeping civilian population of the same country the way Pakistani army did under the infamous crackdown.

Two top military commanders who were tasked to oversee the nationwide Bengali cleansing campaign on that night and a relatively junior officer subsequently came up with their own wrote ups.

The third of them, Major Siddiq Salik, described the scene at their headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment in a vivid manner as the Operation Searchlight was underway.

“The gates of hell had been cast open,” Salik wrote in his widely-talked about book “Witness to Surrender” while two of the senior commanders in their own publications, visibly tried to narrate the developments with an apparent effort to conceal their brutality.

Salik, who worked as the Pakistan military’s spokesman in the then East Pakistan, also recalled that the 25 March 1971 night in Dhaka was like a usual soothing spring night.