Govt allows to import 1,500 tonnes of onions from India

The government has ultimately decided to turn to India for onion imports. On Sunday, the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), an agency under the Ministry of Agriculture, granted permission to import 1,500 tonnes of onions from India.

The import permission is known as an IP (Import Permit). A total of 50 importers have been issued IPs.

However, no importer will be allowed to import more than 30 tonnes of onions, and no one can apply for a second permit. The validity of the import permits will remain until 31 March 2026.

As the retail price of onions crossed Tk 150 per kilogram within a week, the Ministry of Agriculture announced yesterday, Saturday, through a notice that import permission would be granted. The notice also stated that only those importers who had applied for IPs since 1 August would be eligible.

According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension, around 3,500 applications for IPs have been submitted so far. Today, 50 applications were selected through an automated system. Those who managed to log into the server first were considered for the IPs.