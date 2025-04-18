Polytechnic students bring out ‘shroud procession’

The first point of the six-point demand announced by the polytechnic students is cancellation of 30 per cent quota of craft instructors for promotion to junior instructor position.

It also includes annulment of the High Court’s verdict on craft instructors’ promotion to junior instructor position, change of craft instructors’ designation, dismissal of those involved in the court case, annulment of the appointment of craft instructors recruited in 2021, and immediate correction of that disputed recruitment regulation.

Despite repeated attempts to contact officials of various levels at the Ministry of Education to get their views on these demands of the students, they couldn’t be reached.

Later, when contacted senior information officer at the Ministry of Education Siraj Ud-Daula Khan and asked him about the ministry’s views on this matter, he said that he has not been given any instructions in this regard.