Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman taken to DB office
Former law minister Anisul Huq and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s private industries and investment affairs advisor Salman F Rahman have been taken to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
They were taken to the DB office Tuesday night, a DB high official confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
DMP commissioner Md. Mainul Hassan told Prothom Alo about the arrests of Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman Tuesday evening.
He said the two were arrested Tuesday in a case filed at New Market police station in the capital.
Police sources said two persons were killed in clashes in front of Dhaka College during the quota reform movement of Students Against Discrimination on 16 July.
One of them is Dhaka College student Sabuj Ali, 16, and another is hawker Md. Shahjahan, 26.
Two murder cases were filed in this connection at the New Market police station. Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman were arrested as instigators in those incidents of killing.
The police arrested Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman while they were trying to flee through Sadarghat area in the capital, said an SMS sent by the public relations department of DMP last night.
As Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of the prime minister and left the country on 5 August, the cabinet members of her government and leaders of Awami League went into hiding.
There have been media reports that some of the leaders left the country.
Anisul Huq was a prosecutor in the case filed on the murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Anisul Huq was elected an MP of Bangladesh Awami League from Brahmanbaria-4 (Kasba) constituency in 2014. He was made the law minister that year and remained the cabinet member until the fall of the government on 5 August this year.
Salman F Rahman is a former president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) and one of the founders of Beximco Group.
He was elected a lawmaker of the Awami League from Dhaka-1 constituency in 2018. Later, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina appointed him as her private industries and investment affairs advisor.