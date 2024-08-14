Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman taken to DB office

He said the two were arrested Tuesday in a case filed at New Market police station in the capital.

Police sources said two persons were killed in clashes in front of Dhaka College during the quota reform movement of Students Against Discrimination on 16 July.

One of them is Dhaka College student Sabuj Ali, 16, and another is hawker Md. Shahjahan, 26.

Two murder cases were filed in this connection at the New Market police station. Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman were arrested as instigators in those incidents of killing.

The police arrested Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman while they were trying to flee through Sadarghat area in the capital, said an SMS sent by the public relations department of DMP last night.