Preparedness can reduce quake casualties, damages: Experts

Experts have said preparedness, public awareness and the use of modern technology can significantly reduce casualties and destruction even during a major earthquake.

At a seminar in the capital on Saturday they warned that Bangladesh faces a high earthquake risk and delaying action could lead to a severe humanitarian disaster in the future.

The views came at a seminar titled “Earthquake Awareness, Safety Protocols and Emergency Preparedness,” organised by JCSX Developments Ltd.

Two Japanese experts on earthquake-resilient architecture — Keiichiro Sako, Founder of SAKO Architects, and Hisaya Sugiyama, Principal of VERITAS Japan LLC shared insights based on Japan’s post-earthquake experiences, safe infrastructure design and modern sustainable construction standards.