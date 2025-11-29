Preparedness can reduce quake casualties, damages: Experts
Experts have said preparedness, public awareness and the use of modern technology can significantly reduce casualties and destruction even during a major earthquake.
At a seminar in the capital on Saturday they warned that Bangladesh faces a high earthquake risk and delaying action could lead to a severe humanitarian disaster in the future.
The views came at a seminar titled “Earthquake Awareness, Safety Protocols and Emergency Preparedness,” organised by JCSX Developments Ltd.
Two Japanese experts on earthquake-resilient architecture — Keiichiro Sako, Founder of SAKO Architects, and Hisaya Sugiyama, Principal of VERITAS Japan LLC shared insights based on Japan’s post-earthquake experiences, safe infrastructure design and modern sustainable construction standards.
Speakers stressed the need for constructing earthquake-resistant buildings, conducting structural audits of existing structures, ensuring strict monitoring of construction quality, strengthening emergency response capacity and establishing an effective early warning system.
They also highlighted the importance of regular drills, community awareness and family-level emergency planning.
Participants included local and international earthquake specialists, architects, engineers, real estate entrepreneurs, policymakers and representatives from public and private organisations.
They said coordinated initiatives across all levels are essential to build an earthquake-resilient Bangladesh.
Speakers outlined key actions to reduce destruction and casualties including strict enforcement of the building code, digitalising approval systems, retrofitting old buildings, establishing at least 50 modern seismic stations, GIS and AI-based risk modelling, equipping rescue forces with modern tools, mandatory earthquake drills in schools, colleges and offices, soil testing requirements, quality construction materials and ensuring transparency in the real estate sector.
They said Japan was able to reduce earthquake losses significantly by strictly adhering to regulations and Bangladesh can lower potential damage by up to 50 per cent if similar practices are adopted.
Renowned engineers Professor M Shamim Z Bosunia and Professor Syed Fakrul Amin of BUET, REHAB President Wahiduzzaman, Senior Vice President Liaquat Ali, Rajuk Chief Urban Planner Ashraful Islam, engineer Abdullah Al Hossain Chowdhury Rizvi, Professor Rakib Ahsan of BUET, Bajus President Enamul Haque Khan, BMID Director Mominul Islam, architect Ariful Islam, architect Rafiq Azam and Vistara Managing Director Mustafa Khalid Palash spoke at the seminar.