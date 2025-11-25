RAJUK itself warns 40pc of buildings could collapse in a major earthquake

If a 6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes along the Madhupur Fault in Tangail, around 40 per cent of buildings in Dhaka could collapse and more than 200,000 people may lose their lives.

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) voiced this warning citing one of its own surveys. Ironically, RAJUK itself is responsible for ensuring that buildings in the capital comply with construction regulations and for overseeing planned urban development.

The findings were presented by RAJUK at a seminar and discussion titled ‘Preparedness and Actions to Reduce Earthquake Risks’, held Monday at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) building in Ramna area of the capital. The seminar was organised by RAJUK following four tremors that shook Dhaka on Friday and Saturday.

Two of the advisers to the interim government, the RAJUK chairman, representatives of emergency services, representatives of professionals’ organisation, and experts in seismology and disaster management attended the event.