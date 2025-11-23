Earthquake: Dhaka’s major risk becoming increasingly evident

The latest earthquakes have once again exposed how vulnerable the capital, Dhaka, is to a major seismic disaster. Earthquake experts say the city’s proximity to the epicentres, unplanned urbanisation, and high risk of casualties all point to serious danger.

In the span of about 31 hours between Friday and Saturday, four earthquakes struck Dhaka and its surrounding areas, bringing the threat into sharper focus. Of these, Friday morning’s 5.7-magnitude quake on the Richter scale originated in Madhabdi of Narsingdi, around 25 km from Dhaka. The hypocentre was just 10 km below the surface.

The shallower the hypocentre, the stronger the shaking. Friday’s quake was one of the most intense in recent memory. Strong tremors were felt in Dhaka and many other regions of the country. Ten people, including children, were killed and more than 600 injured.