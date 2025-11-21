Earthquake of magnitude 6 could cause widespread collapse in Dhaka

An earthquake shook the entire Bangladesh; Friday morning’s tremor is believed to be the strongest ever felt to date. Experts had long warned about the possibility of such an earthquake.

Professor Mehedi Ahmed Ansary of the Civil Engineering Department at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) believes that this quake is a wake-up call for Bangladesh.

The earthquake struck at 10:38 am today. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, its magnitude on the Richter scale was 5.7. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded it as 5.5. The epicentre was in Madhabdi of Narsingdi at a 10km depth.