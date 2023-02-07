RAB, terrorists exchanging fire in Thanchi: RAB

Confirming this to Prothom Alo, RAB’s legal and media wing assistant director ANM Imran Khan said, “As we came to know about the location of the members of militant organisation Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharaqqiya and some terrorists from the hill areas, RAB took prepared for the raid at around 5:00 am. Sensing the presence of RAB members, the militants and terrorists opened fire on the law enforcement members. RAB also opened fire in response. Currently, RAB members and the militants and terrorists are engaged in sporadic exchange of fire.”

The fight was going on as of filing of this report at around 9:30 am.

RAB said it will inform the media of details after completing the raid.

In a note sent to the media, RAB had arrested Ranbir, a Shura member of militant organisation Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharaqqiya and head of its military wing, and his assistant Bashar, a bomb expert.