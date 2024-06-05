Benazir seeks 15 days to appear before ACC

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has sought 15 days to appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to present his statements on allegations against him.

Jahurul Haque, a commissioner of the ACC, made the disclosure while talking to the media at the ACC office on Wednesday.

“I came to know that Benazir sought a 15-day time from the ACC enquiry team. He will be granted time as per the law,” he said.