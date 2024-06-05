Benazir seeks 15 days to appear before ACC
Former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has sought 15 days to appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to present his statements on allegations against him.
Jahurul Haque, a commissioner of the ACC, made the disclosure while talking to the media at the ACC office on Wednesday.
“I came to know that Benazir sought a 15-day time from the ACC enquiry team. He will be granted time as per the law,” he said.
On the previous day, Jahurul Haque said the prevailing law contains no clarification if one is bound to appear before the ACC after receiving a notice from it. If one refuses the ACC notice, it will be considered that he or she has nothing to say.
He, however, made it clear that the commission has the jurisdiction to provide Benazir up to 15 days if he seeks time.
The media recently uncovered that former IGP Benazir accumulated a huge amount of wealth during his tenure in different key positions in the police and RAB forces.
It prompted the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to launch an investigation against him.